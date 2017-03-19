April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Help the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center

Did you know there are over 1,100 cases of child abuse reported each year in Okaloosa and Walton counties? For every case that is reported, two are unreported. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and you can show your support and create awareness by helping Paint the Town Blue.

For only a $100 donation, you will receive a yard sign and blue wreath (made by volunteers) to display at your home and/or place of business, plus a stuffed animal to give to that special child in your life. Maybe you can get your neighborhood involved, or all the businesses on your street. The Center would love to see photos and share them on their website and Facebook pages.

Orders available online at www.eccac.org or contact Kim Henderson at kim@eccac.org or 850-833-9237 ext. 283