AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS COME TOGETHER TO DISCUSS MENTAL HEALTH, SCHOOL SAFETY

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, killing 17 people, eyes are on Florida school districts. Bay District Schools invited representatives from school districts within the 14th Circuit to discuss plans to increase mental health services and improving school safety Monday. “This is just a chance for us to share some things we’re doing together and to listen to each other and it’s been a very positive dialogue,” Bill Husfelt, Superintendent of Bay District Schools, said. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act (SB 7026) Cross Circuit Planning workshop covered school mental health assessments, diagnoses, and treatment, School Threat Assessment Teams, Safe School Officers, and improving the security of school buildings. As far as mental health, Bay District Schools is looking to increase its services. “Some of the things that Bay District had been looking at doing is expanding the psychologist team for Bay District and reducing that ratio of school psychologists to students so that they can be more effective,” Lee Stafford, Director of Student Services for Bay District Schools, explained. During the meeting, some superintendents from surrounding counties discussed how Bay District Schools paves the way for them. “In so many ways, in Bay County and what goes on in Bay County, it is the hub for our area,” Jim Norton, Superintendent of Gulf District Schools, said. In some cases, Bay District Schools’ personnel have advised other districts on surveillance camera and fencing installation, which were measures of concern before the February school shooting.

Ralph Yoder, Superintendent of Calhoun County School District, explained how thanks to the help of Bay District Schools, the district received advice on security camera Raptor Visitor Management installation. The recently-passed law has a list of requirements and deadlines that all 67 counties in Florida need to meet. These requirements include designating a School Safety Specialist, using a Safe Schools Assessment Tool, determining interest in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program which would arm trained school personnel, and receive training on identifying signs of mental illness. Although this law is well-supported, it doesn’t come without its challenges. “The challenges we face in implementing this new law is that we are a small, rural school district, we have limited staff and so many of our staff wear multiple, multiple hats already,” Yoder said. He said he is still in full support of the law and wants to make sure his district stays on track when meeting the requirements. Another challenge is ensuring each school in the state will have at least one safety officer at the beginning of the upcoming school year. “Unfortunately, our sheriff’s department is a small sheriff’s department and with limited resources,” Norton said. However, Norton said having an officer in every school in the state is a huge step in the right direction. Despite potential challenges, the sentiment remains the same among leaders. “The mental health challenges that our students face at home and at school and the idea of keeping all of our schools and students safe is a common theme we all are concerned with,” Husfelt said. Although Bay District Schools led the conversation, all of the school districts learned from each other Monday.