AREA SURGEON BRINGS NEW PROCEDURE TO FORT WALTON BEACH MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Mark Tenholder performs the hospital’s first robotic-assisted knee replacement. Mark Tenholder, M.D., fellowship-trained joint replacement, arthroscopy and sports medicine surgeon at Orthopedic Associates, performed the first robotic-assisted knee replacement at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center on Tuesday, May 2, using the Mako™ robot.

Dr. Tenholder underwent additional training on this state-of-the-art system, which aids in precision and personalization to create a more normal, healthy joint.

The Mako™ Robotic-Arm Assisted surgery is designed to provide the patient with a natural-feeling new joint. It uses a real-time operative guidance system and preoperative plans that are completely customized to each patient’s unique anatomy.

Dr. Tenholder said, “I am excited to utilize this incredible system and offer this high-tech option to our local and regional patients. Robotic-arm assistance allows me to perform the surgery with less invasive techniques. It aids in both perfect implant placement and soft tissue balancing. The science tells us that this will result in increased patient satisfaction, better function and improved longevity of the results.”