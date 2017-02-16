ARGUMENT OVER DOGS LEADS TO AGGRAVATED BATTERY ARREST

A Fort Walton Beach man wanted for pulling a gun on family members last week during an argument over his dogs was picked up yesterday after an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted him walking a dog.

The deputy was out to serve warrants on 21-year old Treyvon Cannon-Riggs when he saw him walking his dog on a trail near Whispering Oaks Lane. Cannon-Riggs refused to stop. He instead jumped a six foot fence, leaving his dog behind, in an attempt to evade the deputy. He was later located on Meadows Court and taken into custody.

Cannon-Riggs was then served warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated battery. Those charges stem from an incident February 11th on Westwood Drive.

Numerous family members say Cannon-Riggs pointed a handgun at them and threatened to kill them after one complained about his dogs being at the residence. One victim says Cannon-Riggs also hit him in the head with the gun during the fracas.

In addition to the original felonies, the OCSO has also charged Cannon-Riggs with a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence.