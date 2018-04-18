ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUSPECT ON THE RUN IN PENSACOLA

An active warrant has been issued for a Pensacola man who police said is armed and dangerous. According to Pensacola Police Department (PPD), Zachary Shabazz Peterson Jr. robbed a man on Sunday in the 1000 block of N. J Street, and shot him in the neck. Peterson has been charged with robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. Peterson is 20-years-old, weighs 150 pounds and is 5’9. If you see Peterson, do not approach him and call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP(7867). An undisclosed reward is offered for his capture.

Share This Post





