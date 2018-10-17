ARMED ROBBER SUSPECT THREATENS WOMAN WITH KNIFE

Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), is seeking your help to locate a suspect following an armed robbery in Freeport. According to WCSO, deputies were dispatched on Tuesday to a business near the 14000 blocks of Highway 331 after receiving a call from a victim who told dispatchers a man came inside her home and threaten her with a knife. The report states, the suspect fled on foot and is still at large in the area. Freeport Elementary and Freeport Middle Schools were on lockdown. The suspect is described as a white male standing approximately 5’7 wearing camouflage shirt and blue jeans. He also had a surgical scar on his chest, says the report.

