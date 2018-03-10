ARMED ROBBERS ARRESTED IN CRESTVIEW

Throughout the past week, Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers profile a Crestview man as a fugitive. Instead of staying low, the man and accomplice robbed a Tomthumb in Crestview, Florida, Thursday, March 8th, at approximately midnight. The two robbed the Tomthumb at gunpoint and fled the scene with a small amount of cash. Thankfully, an EMS ambulance crew was in the parking lot during the robbery and was able to give a description of a possible suspect vehicle. A BOLO was initiated and soon after, Crestview Police Department spotted the suspected vehicle at Aplin Apartments with two men present. After Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office units arrived, the two were taken in for interviews. Security Camera footage revealed evidence of the robbery inside the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect’s, Keyshan McClearn and Jamel Coleman, were arrested and charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery. Keyshan McClearn was also wanted for felony violation of probation on an original charge of credit card fraud. Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley stated, “Well done to all involved in helping get two dangerous individuals off the streets quickly. These results were a combination of strong witness information and excellent law enforcement teamwork.”

