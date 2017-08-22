ARNOLD HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT KILLED IN DRUGG-RELATED SHOOTING

Bay County authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of a Panama City teen although arrests have been made. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Ian Price, 16, who was an Arnold High School student, was killed in Panama City Beach shortly after midnight early Sunday morning. Law enforcement responded to the CVS on Highway 98 in Panama City Beach. BCSO said the incident appeared to be a “drug rip-off.” BCSO officials said three individuals were taken into custody in connection to this murder. Rodney Jones, 18, was reportedly arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Armed Robbery. Gertavious Montrez Canada, 24, was charged with Felony Murder and Armed Robbery. Demarcus Giddens, 21, was charged with an Open Count of Murder and Armed Robbery. Officials said it is believed that Giddens did the shooting that killed the victim. All are reportedly from Auburn, Alabama. “Our condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We will continue to vigorously fight violence in Bay County. Anyone who believes they can come to our community and commit violent acts will be hunted until justice is served,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.