ARREST IN WALMART

On Saturday, January 6th, at approximately 11:30 a.m., in the DeFuniak Springs Walmart, DeFuniak Springs Police Department Officers responded to a call of someone attempting to obtain fraudulent prescriptions. Earlier that day DeFuniak Springs Police Department received information that local pharmacies were obtaining calls of several fraudulent prescriptions. A Walmart Pharmacist was among those who called about the fraudulent prescriptions and informed DeFuniak Springs Police Department that the call received was purported to be from a doctor’s office assistant requesting a prescription in the name of an elderly man for promethazine with codeine more commonly known in the illegal drug arena as Lean. The pharmacist also was given the information of a legitimate doctor from Madison, Florida. The pharmacist was suspicious of the caller and, thus, called the doctor from Madison, Florida, to confirm the prescription. The doctor of the supposed elderly man denied knowing him and was not familiar with the request for those prescriptions. As soon as DeFuniak Springs Officers arrived at Walmart regarding the call, a subject saw the officers approaching began running toward the garden center. He then doubled back into the middle of Walmart where he was captured and detained. The subject was later identified as Wesley Alaster Harper, of Tampa, Florida, age 31, and was trying to obtain the fraudulent prescriptions that were called in earlier. DeFuniak Springs Police Officers conducted a search of Wesley Alaster Harper’s person finding a fake driver’s license with a female’s name. Mr. Harper refused to answer any questions from the Officers. DeFuniak Springs Police Department arrested and charged Wesley Alaster Harper with Attempting Obtain a Controlled Substance by Fraud, Possession of a Forged Driver’s License, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence. Wesley Alaster Harper now resides at Walton County Jail and is awaiting his first appearance at the time of this report.

