ARREST MAN IN WASHINGTON COUNTY MURDER

Washington County Sheriff’s officials have arrested a man on murder charges after discovering a body Thursday near Ebro. Kendreqco Singelton, 33, of Jacksonville, has been charged with an open count of murder in the death of 49-year-old Dennis Brown. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said that Singleton and Brown possibly got into an argument and Brown was shot multiple times. After questioning Singleton, Crews said, he confessed to shooting Brown, but added no motive has been established. Singleton is in the Washington County Jail where he is being held without bond as the investigation continues.