ARTIFICIAL REEFS INSTALLED

Walton County’s once barren sea bed is being transformed into an underwater oasis. A local organization is working to install artificial reefs along south Walton’s coastline. Boat loads of new artificial reefs are being deployed in Walton County’s coastal waters. South Walton will soon have a total of 12 brand new near shore and off-shore reef sites, one of those sites is located in Grayton Beach. South Walton Artificial Reef Association or S.W.A.R.A. for short, has been installing reefs along south Walton’s coast since 2013. The idea for S.W.A.R.A. was born out of concerns over the effects of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Disaster. During the last deployment, reefs were placed at Miramar beach, Frangista Beach, Topsail, Fish Haven, and Ed Walline. Each reef site has about one hundred towers per location. In a bid to increase marine life, officials at Visit South Walton see the reef installations as another draw for visitors. “This gives us another way to have visitors to come here, support our businesses, support the community and really enjoy themselves. This is something that didn’t exist before for Walton County, so, it’s a great new addition,” said Demarest. The next installation of reefs will take place next week, from Tuesday to Thursday, weather permitting. Three remaining snorkeling reefs will be deployed by the end of summer. For more information on where you can find the locations and get a diving permit, www.WaltonReefs.org