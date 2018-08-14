AT LEAST TWO PEOPLE DIED IN JACKSON CO. WRECK

At least one person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County. Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning on State Road(I-10) westbound at mile marker 130. They say the wreck involved four sedans and a tractor-trailer. FHP said a Nissan Altima lost control and hit a guardrail on the ramp. The two people inside got out and several people pulled over to help. They say that’s when a tractor-trailer hit the abandoned Nissan Altima which led to three more cars to be hit in the process. The tractor-trailer disconnected and the trailer dropped off the bridge landing on the train tracks. Aerial Peifer, 24, of Marianna was one of the people who pulled over to help and was killed by one of those cars. Johanna Ruiz, 33, was hit by the colliding cars and taken to South East Alabama Medical Center in critical condition. Others were transported as well with minor injuries. A second person is dead in the fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 from Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Johanna Ruiz, 33, of Hialeah, Florida passed away after sustaining injuries from the crash.

Share This Post





