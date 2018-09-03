ATTEMPT TO BUY LAPTOP WITH BLANK PAPER BACKFIRES IN BIG WAY

A Destin teen faces multiple charges after an attempt to buy a laptop with an envelope full of blank paper backfired early this morning. The Pensacola victim says he had a pre-arranged meeting with 17-year old Andrew William Thomas in a Destin parking lot for Thomas to buy his laptop, which he had placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The deal was for Thomas to pay $1400 cash. Thomas was seated in his car with the engine running and had victim Jordan Weis put the computer into a backpack in Thomas’s car. Thomas then handed Weis a white envelope with “$1400” written on the outside. When Weis opened it to find only pieces of blank paper, Thomas tried to leave. Weis was hanging on through the window when he says Thomas began hitting him and driving forward, slamming into concrete curbs, as well as a metal pole. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Thomas with robbery, grand theft, criminal mischief, battery, and reckless driving.

