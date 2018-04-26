ATTORNEYS WITHDRAW FROM WILSON CASE

The attorneys representing a former local prosecutor in a criminal case are withdrawing from the case. Jim White and Waylon Graham began representing Greg Wilson after he was arrested last year. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they were investigating another crime when they captured footage of Wilson passing notes from one inmate to another. They added that when confronted with the situation Wilson lied under oath. Wilson is charged with perjury and introduction of contraband to a correctional facility. White and Graham both declined to comment about their reasons for leaving the case. In their letter to Judge Michael Overstreet asking to withdraw, both men wrote that a conflict has arisen forcing them to leave.

