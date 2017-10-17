Latest News
Northwest Florida State College

AUTHORITIES LOOKING FOR JORDAN SCOTT ON ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jordon Scott Stewart, who is wanted by authorities in Crestview on a charge of attempted murder. Scott, who was released from Okaloosa County Jail on Aug. 28 for a probation violation of driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear, was placed on the Wanted list by the Crestview Police Department on Sept. 7. Scott, 21, is 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Scott or any other wanted individuals may contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS. 
Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*