AUTHORITIES SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT THAT FLED ON FOOT

There was commotion around Mosley High school Saturday morning as officers searched for a suspect involved in a high-speed chase. Reports said a Florida Highway Patrol officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car traveling at a high speed. The car did not stop and instead kept going, almost causing multiple crashes. The officer used a technique to stop the car and then the suspect got out and fled on foot into a wooded area near Mosley High school. The man has not yet been located. He is described as a young white male who was last seen wearing a blue hooded t-shirt and white basketball gym shorts. If you have any information on the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Crimestoppers.

