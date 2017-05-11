AUTOPSY CONDUCTED IN DEATH OF BAKER CHILD  

An autopsy was conducted late Monday, May 8, by the Medical Examiner’s Office in connection with the May 6th death of a seven year old Baker child. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the evidence points to her death being the result of a tragic accident.

The seven year old girl was found hanging from a home-made swing in her backyard around 6 p.m. Saturday by her father who had just arrived home.

She was not breathing when located and was later pronounced dead at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview. Her mother says the child had only been outside a short time when she was discovered.

The investigation is continuing.