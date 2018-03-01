BAIL BONDSMAN SCAMMER

The Better Business Bureau has received reports on their Scam Tracker of a scam currently occurring in the Pensacola area. The scammer calls residents and claims to be from “Any Hour Bail Bonds.” The scammer then informs the victim that a family member is in jail and that they need to buy green dot money cards and meet at a certain location in order to pay them. The reports from the Scam Tracker revealed that the scammer has the name, birthdate, and address of the family member of the victims they are calling. One of the reports stated the scammer’s name was Travis Nelson and the phone number he was calling from was (850)206-6049. If you or anyone you know has received this call, please report it to your local Law Enforcement Agency.

