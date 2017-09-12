BAKER FAMILY VICTIMS OF HOME INVASION

Sunday morning and stole a car and cash, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release. A Baker family says two men came into their Hilton Road homemorning and stole a car and cash, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release.

“One of the victims says two white males entered the house around 10:30 a.m. and took a wallet with cash, then stole a 2005a black Lincoln Town Car containing a firearm, cash, and other valuables. She described the intruders as two thinly built white males in their early to mid-20′s wearing camouflage hoodies and black pants,” the release stated.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 689-5705, or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, 850-863-TIPS.