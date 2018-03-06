BARBARA A. WERTZ 1933-2018

Mrs. Barbara A. Wertz, age 84, passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018. She was born April 10, 1933, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Edward and Mary Yukich Barker.

Mrs. Wertz was a resident of Freeport. She was Christian by faith and a member of the Freeport United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was very generous and compassionate to others. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also an avid Pittsburg Steelers Fan.

Mrs. Wertz was preceded in death by her parents; her 1st husband, Thomas Paul Mavracic; her 2nd husband, Paul Wertz, one son, William Mavracic; and one granddaughter, Melissa Mavracic.

Mrs. Wertz is survived by her son, Mark Mavracic and wife Janice of Michigan; step-son, Thomas Mavracic and wife Jean of Villa Rico, Georgia; daughter, Michelle M. Garrison of Sherman, Texas; step-daughter, Christine Mavracic of Virginia; brother, William E. Barker and wife Shirley of Arizona; sisters Donna Janosick and husband William of Arizona and Debbie Drazenovic and husband Paul of Croatia; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00~ 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory; 150 East Highway 20, Freeport, Florida 32439.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Freeport Chapel Funeral Homes & Crematory, with Reverend Wesley Syfrett officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.