BARBARA DARBY 1932-2017

Mrs. Barbara Darby, age 85, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017. She was born March 30, 1932 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to John and Pearl Davidson King.

Mrs. Darby was a lifelong resident of Walton County. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed riding her ATV, and enjoyed being outside. She also enjoyed taking care of her animals.

Mrs. Darby is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Bart Darby; two sons, Charles Edward Darby and William Terry Darby; sister, Ilene Bell and brothers; Lewie King and Buford King

Mrs. Darby is survived by her son, Jerry Ralph Darby ; her daughter Janice Floyd and husband Harold ; two sisters, Joyce Slay and Dorothy Edge all of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; four grandchildren Misty Mohr and husband Bert, Michael Gainey and wife Sarah, Jeff Darby and A.J. Darby; six great grandchildren, Chasity, Avery, Jace, Eli, Paisley and Oliver.

A time of visitation will be held at 6:00~8:00 PM, Friday, June 2, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in the Alaqua Cemetery.

