BARTOW CAR SALES ARRESTED AFTER ‘TEST DRIVE’

The Florida Highway Patrol finally caught up with a local car salesman after he and a customer take a Dodge Charger Hellcat our for a test drive. FHP Trooper Richard Bishop stated that the Dodge Charger passed him on Highway 60 in Bartow going approximately 148 MPH. When he attempted to catch up in his own Police Dodge Charger, apparently the “race” was on! Troopers say they terminated the pursuit after reaching speeds over 180 MPH and they were able to get a license plate for local Dodge dealership, Thunder Dodge, which is located in Bartow.

Troopers were waiting for the salesman, identified as Eric Hale of Bradenton, FL and questioned the customer, who was only a passenger in the ordeal. The salesman was arrested on reckless driving charges and was bailed out by the customer a few hours later. There was no word on whether or not the customer bought the high priced, high performance car.