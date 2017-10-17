BAY COUNTY INMATE BEATEN TO DEATH

on Friday , days after he was found beaten by Bay County Jail officers. The officers who discovered Whitsett said he was attacked with meal trays wrapped in a bed sheet while being held in a segregation unit with another inmate, 19-year-old Deanthony Dinkins. Whitsett’s family told the newspaper that he had physical and mental health issues, and should not have been housed with another inmate. A 20-year-old man died after authorities say he was beaten by another inmate in a Florida jail. The Panama City News Herald reports that Jordan Whitsett was taken off of life support, days after he was found beaten by Bay County Jail officers. The officers who discovered Whitsett said he was attacked with meal trays wrapped in a bed sheet while being held in a segregation unit with another inmate, 19-year-old Deanthony Dinkins. Whitsett’s family told the newspaper that he had physical and mental health issues, and should not have been housed with another inmate.

Authorities say both inmates were in segregation due to fights, and that Dinkins attacked Whitsett with the meal trays.

Deputies reported that Dinkins claimed Whitsett had killed a friend of his.