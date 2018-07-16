BAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FIND HALF A POUND OF CRYSTAL METH IN PANAMA CITY HOME

On July 10th, 2018, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office special investigations division served a warrant in Panama City at the home of Cruz and Almisha Whitsett. During the search, investigators found over half a pound of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 3 ounces of cocaine. At the time of the search, Almisha Whitsett was taken into custody along with Brandon Williams, who was also in the home. Charges are pending on Cruz Whitsett, who is currently out on bond for 2 previous drug possession and drug trafficking charges. Almisha Whitsett faces charges of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine with 100 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brandon Williams faces charges of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine with 100 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cruz Whitsett is still at large but faces charges of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine with 100 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Share This Post





