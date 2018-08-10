BEACH DINING DOWN IN SOUTH WALTON

You came to enjoy the beach, so why not get the most out of the view? South Walton’s sugar-white sand beach and turquoise water make an unbeatable backdrop for your meal, and that only makes the world-class cuisine stand out more. Whether you’re looking for romance, casual eats or cocktails and a night out, there’s a perfect spot for you. Romance with a View

When you’re looking for a romantic meal with that special someone, nothing beats a sunset on the water. Well, almost nothing – if the food and service are amazing, it sure doesn’t hurt.

At Vue on 30a, you’re set high up on a dune overlooking the pristine beach, with nothing between you and a glorious Gulf sunset. A menu of updated classics with plenty of fresh seafood is sure to please, and the dining room has a celebratory ambiance that’s perfect for special events. For a southern twist on the best the Gulf has to offer, head to the recently-renovated Fish Out of Water in WaterColor. From Royal Red Shrimp & Grits to Day Boat Blackened Grouper, get the freshest dishes in a casual, beautiful space overlooking the water. Casual Good Eats What if you’re just looking to hang out and have a good time, with great food and an amazing view? Pull up a chair next to a bonfire at The Bay in Santa Rosa Beach, where there’s often live music right on the bank of the Choctawhatchee Bay. With a wide-ranging menu that covers both an upgraded lobster roll and Vietnamese-style chicken wings, every palate will be pleased here. Family-friendly, it’s a winner on all fronts, whether you’re there for the atmosphere, the view or the food. Prefer a rooftop view? Pescado overlooks the Gulf in Rosemary Beach in a sleek, sophisticated but casual space that provides an ever-changing view of the water. An eclectic menu accompanies the view, with small plates, a raw bar, and shareable large-format dishes. A Night Out There’s nothing like a night out on the town with friends, cocktails and a view. You bring the friends – South Walton has plenty of great spots to grab a drink and take in the view. On the rooftop of The Pearl Hotel, you’ll find the Havana Beach Rooftop Lounge, an elegant oasis dedicated to living and drinking well. With a classic bar serving craft cocktails, beer and wine, you might find yourself imagining you’re in another time and place, at least until you order a few contemporary, Gulf-to-table dishes to share. Or venture to a South Walton classic, Bud & Alley’s, for great bites, a fun atmosphere and an iconic view of the beach. Signature cocktails put a twist on your favorite beach refreshments, and you’re right in the middle of the action at the heart of Seaside.