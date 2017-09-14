BEAR ATTACKS WALTON MAN

The first documented bear attack in Walton County has been reported with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

About 9 p.m. Sept. 8, Troy Roach’s 9-year-old son Jackson told his father that he was going to take the dogs out for their nightly walk in the Forest Lakes subdivision. Roach decided to go with his son.

As he stepped off the porch of the house, Roach heard some rustling in the wooded area across the street. But it was dark out and he couldn’t see anything until out of the night came a “humongous” black bear charging toward him. The bear came up to the porch’s fourth step before retreating. Roach called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which responded along with a Florida Fish and Wildlife agent. The deputy who responded saw two bear cubs wandering around and the FWC agent saw the mother walking down the street. She had knocked over a neighbor’s trash can and dragged it into the woods. The agent estimated the bear to be an adult female weighing between 300 and 400 pounds and concluded that Roach must have gotten between the mother and her cubs.