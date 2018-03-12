BEATRICE ANN DOWNING 1961-2018

Mrs. Beatrice Ann Downing, age 56, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018. She was born on October 22, 1961 in Greenwich, Illinois, to William Turner, Sr. and Bonita Dianna Millar Turner.

Mrs. Downing was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics from Columbia Basin Community College. She worked as a supervisor in the ship yard industry. She enjoyed welding and boating and was an avid collector of lighthouses. She was known for always having a big heart.

Mrs. Downing was preceded in death by her mother, Bonita Dianna Millar Turner, and her brother, Ralph Turner.

Mrs. Downing is survived by her father, William Turner, Sr.; three daughters, Holly M. Neuman, Megan May Downing, and Taylor-Marie May Grace, all from DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two brothers, Billy Turner and his wife Deonna, and Johnny Turner; and two sisters, Sonia Turner, and Diane Burke and her husband Tom.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences, and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.