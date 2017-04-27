BENJAMIN HERBERT HASKINS 1984-2017

Mr. Benjamin Herbert Haskins, age 32, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017. He was born August 18, 1984 in Louisville, Kentucky to Lloyd and Sharon Reeves Haskins.

Benjamin was a resident of Walton County. He worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He enjoyed riding horses, bull riding, fishing and four wheeling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children.

Benjamin is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon A. Haskins and sister Crystal Haskins.

Benjamin is survived by his father, Lloyd Haskins of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sons Eli Lane Haskins and Ezekiel Dayde Haskins of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; one step-son, Trent M. Holmes; one brother, Eric Eugene Haskins and wife Brenda of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sisters, Angela Marie Haskins and Kayla Marie Haskins of DeFuniak Springs. Also survived by his niece Gemma E. Haskins and nephew Caden Z. Bray.

Family will be receiving friends from 1:00~2:00 PM, Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 PM, April 29, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are being accepted.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

