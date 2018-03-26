The City of Lynn Haven has been awarded the “Best Tasting Drinking Water” for 2018 by the American Water Works Association. Participants submitted water samples on March 1st, 2018, where they were then judged on taste, odor, color, and clarity. The sample with the highest cumulative score for each region was given the title of “Best Tasting Drinking Water for 2018.” Lynn Haven will participate in a state contest for the “Best Tasting Drinking Water in Florida” during the Florida Resource Conference on April 17th, 2018.

