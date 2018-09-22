The Walton County Jail strives to rehabilitate inmates with the philosophy of becoming “better, not bitter.” Five inmates at the jail recently completed a five-week heavy equipment operator’s course. Under the instruction of Detention Deputy Frank Araneo, they learned how to operate five different pieces of heavy machinery, giving them a skill before their transition back into society. “You can’t let perfect be the enemy of better,” Mike Adkinson, Walton County Sheriff, said. “You have to make the changes you can make, and I feel like (this program) is a great start,” Adkinson said the county is working to help change the lives of inmates and give them tools to help them be successful once they’ve served their time. “I feel spectacular,” said inmate Joshua Burgess, who shared he’s thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to work. “I can’t wait to get out and be able to provide for my family and not come back to jail.” Deann Bertram, vocational programs manager, said they do an extensive application and interview process to get the right inmate for the course, which also prepares them for the hiring process once they’re out. “I think (being certified) gives them confidence that they know when they get out, they have an opportunity to do something different,” Bertram said. She added that heavy equipment jobs are in high demand in DeFuniak Springs and elsewhere, especially for small businesses, and pay is typically well above minimum wage. The five-week course is mostly funded by the inmates’ commissary and phone use. Araneo said the weather was one of the biggest challenges they faced. “It seems like it’s rained every day,” he said. “It’s made the course a mess.” Inmate safety and taking care of the equipment took priority. “I think that was the most stressful part for me, the weather not cooperating and just trusting the inmates on expensive, heavy equipment that will hurt you if you’re not careful,” Araneo said. This is the first the heavy equipment operator’s course offered at the Walton County Jail, and Araneo said they’re working to hold another class later in the year.

