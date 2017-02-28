BETTY JEAN CARTER JONES 1932 – 2017

Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Betty Jean Carter Jones, age 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, February 27, 2017. She was born March 12, 1932 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida and she continued to live her entire lifetime in Walton County.

Betty graduated from Walton High School and later in life attended Okaloosa-Walton Junior College where she received an AA degree.

She worked outside of the home for several years; however, her greatest joy was the time she spent at home raising her eight children. Betty enjoyed being with her children and usually had a yard full of neighborhood kids. She was always available to help with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the happiest when she had a baby in her arms. Betty enjoyed working in the yard, cooking her special dishes, and being out on the water with her family.

She was the daughter of the late Ida Courtney Carter. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Ford H. Jones, Sr., a daughter, Betty Marie Jones Shaw and a son, Ford H. (Bo) Jones, Jr.

Betty was blessed to have six surviving children: Belinda and husband, Lewis Cottrill, Beverly and husband, Robert Shaw, Jane and husband, Danny Cox, Fred and wife, Michele Jones, Jimmy and wife, Pam Jones, Beth Jones, and Maria Yeager. Betty, affectionately known as MeeMaw, had thirteen grandchildren: Michelle Streukens, Jason Shaw, Dewayne Youngblood, Holly Carter, Lance Youngblood, Paul Shaw, Joy Poole, Camile Burlison, Dawn Cheaves, Jared Jones, Justin Renwald, Kaycee Jones, Lindsey Jones, and thirteen great grandchildren.

Betty was a compassionate caregiver throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. It is with unending sorrow that we say farewell to our Mother, MeeMaw, and friend.

The family extends their gratitude to the Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Staff for their loving care and support.

Floral arrangements are being accepted or donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Betty Jones.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00~11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Burial will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dewayne Youngblood, Lance Youngblood, Jason Shaw, Austin Shaw, Paul Shaw, Dustin Burlison and Tony Streukens.

