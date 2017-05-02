BETTY MUSTACHIO 1947-2017

Betty Mustachio of Seagrove Beach sadly passed away on April 18, 2017. At her side were her beloved husband Joe, daughter Jill, son-in-law Eric and four of her grandsons. Born in Bangor, Maine on July 28, 1947, Betty graduated from Brewer High School with academic honors.

Betty began her successful real estate career in 1983 when she joined Harry Norman Realtors in Atlanta, GA. Moving to Seaside, FL in 1991, Betty was a member of the Florida Board of Realtors and a successful Realtor in the South Walton County area for over 25 years, with multiple years recognition, as a top producer during her career.

She enjoyed traveling, gourmet cooking and dancing. Betty touched many lives and will always be remembered for her compassionate personality, love of life, family and friends.

Betty was an active volunteer in the community volunteering at Sacred Heart Hospital, Assistant Treasurer of the Sacred Heart Guild, and prior Secretary/Treasurer of the Lakewood Pointe Owners Association, Assistant Treasurer of the South Walton Garden Club, and Treasurer of Cultural Arts Association. She was a founding member of the Sherlock Holmes Association of Northwest FL. Betty was a member of The Gathering Church of Sandestin, FL.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Geraldine and Harmon Treworgy (Brewer, ME), and sisters Penny Buckley (Brewer, ME) and Peggy Hutchings (Bangor, ME). She is survived by her husband Joe Mustachio (Seagrove Beach, FL), daughters Michele Hayes (Cumming, GA) and Jill Sagro and her husband Eric (Cumming, GA), and son Jeff and his wife Amanda Mealey of Gainesville, GA. Brother Bruce Treworgy, Glenburn, ME, Stewart Treworgy, Cumberland, RI, and sisters Sherry Treworgy, Bangor, ME and Bobbi Gilbert, Winter Harbor, ME. Grandchildren Hunter, Lane and Camryn Mealey of Gainesville, GA, Casey Wood of Cumming, GA, Jayce Brown of Orlando, FL, Bryce, Garrettt and Grant Sagro of Cumming, GA.

A memorial service celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM, at the Chapel at Crosspoint, 1447 S. CO HWY 393, Santa Rosa Beach, FL .

In lieu of flowers family asks that donations be made to the Emerald Coast Hospice at

200 Grand BLVD, Suite 205B, Miramar Beach, FL 32550.

