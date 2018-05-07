BETTY SIMS 1941-2018

Mrs. Betty Sims, age 76, passed away Monday, May 6, 2018. She was born in Holmes County, Florida on October 5, 1941.

Betty is the Army wife of JL Sims. She lived in Crestview, Florida, Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, Nurnberg, Germany, Ft. Bragg, NC. Heilronn, Germany, FT. Sill, OK and Ft. Bliss, TX. Upon JL’s retirement from United States Army they moved back to Florida to DeFuniak Springs where Betty resided until her death May 6, 2018.

Betty is survived by her husband of 59 ½ years JL Sims; daughter, Sherry Gillman; son, Dalton Sims (Gina), daughter, Debra Thomson (Roy); three grandchildren, James Gillman, Christopher Sims and Brandy Penwell; six great-grandchildren, Miley, Ethan and Ian Sims, Silas and Skyler Penwell and Jackson Gillman.

The family wishes to acknowledge Regency Hospice, especially Mary Lancaster, RN, for the great care and compassion shown to Betty and her family.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, May 7, 2018, at Magnolia Cemetery.

Flowers are being accepted.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.