BEULAH HOME KILLER COULD BE RE-SENTENCED

The mastermind behind the 2009 brutal killing of a couple in their Beulah home in Escambia County could be re-sentenced under the state’s new death penalty laws.

Attorneys for Leonard Patrick Gonzalez Jr. are pushing for re-sentencing in light of a recent Florida law that mandates a jury unanimously impose the death sentence. A jury in 2010 sentenced Gonzalez to death in a 10-2 vote.

If a judge approves the defense’s request, a new jury would decide if Gonzalez should remain on death row or if he should serve a life sentence. Either way, his guilty conviction would remain.

Gonzalez was convicted in 2010 of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion robbery with a firearm. Gonzalez led a group of men who organized a 2009 home invasion on a Beulah property they believed held a safe containing millions of dollars.