BILL WOULD NAME STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 4 ‘SEN. GREG EVERS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY’

Thursday by Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace. A 13-mile stretch of Highway 4 that cuts through the Blackwater River State Forest would be named after the late former Sen. Greg Evers under a measure filedby Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace.

Evers, 62, died Aug. 21 in a single-vehicle accident near his home in Okaloosa County. Evers, a Republican, served nine years in the Florida House before his election to the Senate in 2010. Evers left his Senate seat last year to make a bid for the U.S. House but lost the Republican primary to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Williamson’s bill is filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January. If the bill passes and is signed by the governor, it would take effect July 1, 2018.