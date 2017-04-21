BLONDELL G. NORTON 1947-2017

Blondell G. Norton, age 70, of Temple, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017. She was born on January 24, 1947 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, daughter of the late “Fate” Hamiliton and Ethel Starnes Hamilton. Blondell was a homemaker and attended Grace Life Church in Villa Rica, Georgia. She was the former owner of Aladdins Florist in Douglasville, Georgia.

Blondell is survived by her daughter; Angie Henry and her husband, Tim; son: Jason Norton and his wife, Glenda; granddaughters: Jenna Henry, Macy Henry and Meagan Norton; sister: Iva Jean Brewer; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindon Lee Norton; brothers: Rudolph Hamilton and Robert Hamilton.

Graveside services will be held at Cluster Springs Baptist Church in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM.