BOATER RESCUED

A Geneva man was rescued after his boat became disabled on the Choctawhatchee River Sunday night.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said a 911 call came in from a man fishing who was having trouble with his boat. The dispatcher on duty was able to triangulate his location and dispatched the Sheriff’s River Patrol Unit.



Deputies Day & Lindsey reached the man within the hour and towed the vessel to a landing at County Road 34 where Paramedics were waiting to check him out.



The man was not injured.