BOBBIE JEAN SCOTT 1939-2018

Bobbie Jean Scott, age 78, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away February 23, 2018 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1939 in Florala, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Cecil Scott; mother, Bessie Smith; father, Bluford Smith; and brother, Jerry Smith.

Bobbie is survived by eight children, Allen Scott and wife Bonnie, Glen Scott, Wayne Scott, Debra Mitchell, Barbara Chambers and husband Skeeter, J.D. Scott and wife Wendy, Lisa Scott and Randy Jackson, and Billy Scott; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and “little man” her beloved dog.

A time of visitation will be held Monday, February 26, 2018 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Davis-Watkins Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. with Minister Joel Davis officiating. Committal services will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home.