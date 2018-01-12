BOBBY GLEN SMITH 1961-2018

Mr. Bobby Glen Smith, age 56, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018. He was born on September 7, 1961, in Opp, Alabama to Herbert “Hoover” and Jessie Mae Mullins Smith.

Mr. Smith was a lifelong resident of Walton County. He was Baptist by faith. He worked in construction for many years and he enjoyed fishing.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Smith.

Mr. Smith is survived by his four brothers; Larry Smith, David Smith, Jerry Smith, and Eddie Smith; three sisters; Shirley Scarborough, Patsy Roy, and Brenda Kelly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

