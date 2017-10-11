BODY DISCOVERED IN HOLMES COUNTY

Holmes County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve located a deceased male in the woods not too far from where missing man Bruce Edward McCullough lived. They say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime scene unit and medical examiner’s office processed the scene. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased found in Caryville October 9, as Bruce Edward McCullough, 49, of Caryville. He was reported missing Oct. 4.

The HCSO along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission searched the area around McCullough’s home and discovered the remains about a half mile from his home. According to a news release, authorities are treating the investigation as a homicide. The investigation continues and lawmen say more details will be released as the case unfolds.