BODY FOUND IN MOLINO

on Sunday . Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the county’s second murder in as many days after a woman’s body was found in Molino

Anna Louise Brown, 38, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the roadway on Gibson Road near Crabtree Church Road, said ECSO spokesman Maj. Andrew Hobbs.

“Following our preliminary investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. We believe her attacker is someone she knows,” he said.

Hobbs said there had been no arrests made as of Monday morning, but ECSO is asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the agency at 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.

Brown’s is the second body found over the weekend. The first was that of Donnie Lee Johnson, found Saturday morning in Cantonment on River Annex Road. Hobbs said investigators aren’t releasing Johnson’s manner of death yet, but officials don’t believe the two deaths are related.

Deputies arrested Codaryl Deon Gross on Saturday evening in connection to Johnson’s murder.