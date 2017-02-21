BODY FOUND NEAR LAKE STANLEY

Foul Play Not Suspected

Officers with DeFuniak Springs Police responded to 92 Huggins Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a missing 93 year old man.

A neighbor reported that Floyd Russell Sanborn had not been seen or heard from since yesterday afternoon. The neighbor went to check on him and discovered a couple of notes that indicated Sanborn wanted to do harm to himself. The neighbor called police when he was unable to locate Sanborn inside his residence.





Officers checked the area and found the deceased body of Sanborn lying near some bushes with an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound.

All evidence at the scene indicated that Sanborn committed suicide and no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was notified to take possession of the body for an autopsy. Sanborn’s family was notified and will be traveling from out of town to make arrangements.