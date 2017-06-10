BOND DENIED FOR ROBERT HOWARD

Friday morning for Robert Letroy Howard, charged with the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones in Pensacola. Howard’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 30 . He is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender. Bond was deniedmorning for Robert Letroy Howard, charged with the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones in Pensacola. Howard’s next court appearance is scheduled for. He is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender.

Howard, 38, was arrested early Thursday morning. At his bond hearing Friday morning, Judge Joyce H. Williams denied Howard’s bond and assigned his case to the Public Defender’s Office. Howard, of Brewton, Alabama, is a convicted felon and served 15 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault and rape. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center, Howard was arrested Dec. 8, 1998, and convicted in Sept. 1, 1999, in Escambia County, Alabama. Howard’s address in Brewton, Alabama, was last verified the day after Naomi’s murder.