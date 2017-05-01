BOND SET FOR GENEVA ASSAULT SUSPECT

A 19-year-old who allegedly attempted to run over a law enforcement officer is now in the Geneva County Jail. Robert Bishop of Geneva faces several charges including attempted assault, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit. Last Sunday, authorities approached bishop’s parked vehicle along Highway 52 in Geneva. Investigators say he hit the gas and just missed a Geneva County Deputy. Moments later, Bishop was injured after being tased. He was taken to a Dothan area hospital and later released. Authorities say the suspect had a stolen pistol in the front seat at the time of his arrest. Bishop’s bond has been set at 23-thousand dollars.