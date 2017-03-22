BONIFAY BUSTS NETS NEARLY A DOZEN ON DRUG CHARGES

Nearly a dozen people have been arrested following a major drug sting operation by Holmes County Sheriff Kevin Crews.

The operation commenced with undercover buys at the Econo Lodge Motel in Bonifay Friday night involving several rooms and took officers to an additional residence in Bonifay.

Investigators recovered methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana, a vehicle and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

Crews says tips provided by citizens helped law enforcement with the operation. Those arrested face multiple charges ranging from possession to distribution of narcotics.