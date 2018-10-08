BONIFAY POLICE OFFICER SOLD DRUGS WHILE ON DUTY

A Bonifay police officer was selling drugs from his patrol car while in uniform and on duty, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE agents arrested Dwayne Frazier White, 48, Friday night and charged him with selling a controlled substance within 100 feet of an assisted living facility and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. FDLE agents began investigating White last month at the request of the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote in a news release. During the investigation, agents purchased opioid pills from White, officials wrote. White is currently being held in the Walton County Jail.

