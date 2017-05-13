BONIFAY WOMAN CHARGED WITH MAKING PORN

A Bonifay woman was arrested and will be extradited back to Wisconsin where she allegedly made several pornographic videos inside Badger State businesses, Bonifay police wrote in a news release.

Amy Lynn Lew, aka “Whitney Wisconsin,” was arrested at the request of the Eau Claire Police Department. Officers there say Lew and her boyfriend made pornographic videos at various Eau Claire businesses and sold the videos to adult websites. Lew, 19, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with two misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. Eau Claire Police were able to identify Lew and her boyfriend as suspects through the adult websites and other online sources, officials wrote. Lew was using the name of “Whitney Wisconsin” on the videos.