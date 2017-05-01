BONIFAY WOMAN SENTENCED IN FRAUD CASE

A Bonifay woman has been sentenced to serve nine months in federal prison and ordered to repay funds fraudulently received through false veterans benefits claims. Veronica Dale Hahn, 60, of Bonifay, was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay $394,800.85 in restitution, Hahn pled guilty on the second day of her trial in January to theft of government funds. During the first two days of trial, the government presented evidence that between November 2001 and February 2016, Hahn received $394,800.85 from the Department of Veterans Affairs in disability payments for 100 percent service-connected blindness in both eyes. Over the course of a decade and a half, Hahn told various doctors within the Veterans Health Administration and in private practice that she was almost completely blind. However, within a year of receiving her disability benefits for loss of vision, she obtained driver’s licenses in New Mexico, Alabama, and Florida with no vision restrictions after passing vision exams in each state with at least 20/40 vision. During this time, Hahn was also observed driving her personal automobile on numerous occasions. Further, she worked full time as a case manager and transition counselor at several state correctional facilities. All of these activities required normal eyesight to perform her duties. United States Attorney Canova said Hahn’s sentence should send a message. “Instead of providing benefits and assistance to worthy veterans who are justifiably in need, significant resources from the Department of Veteran’s Affairs were diverted to uncover an extensive and persistent fraud by Ms. Hahn, who repeatedly gave dishonest information and collected hundreds of thousands of dollars to which she was not entitled,” said Canova.