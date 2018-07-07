BOY MISSING FOR 4 MONTHS MAY BE WITH ARMED AND DANGEROUS MAN

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a statement indicating that a 6-year-old boy who vanished in February could be in one of several cities in Florida, and with a man considered armed and dangerous. NCMEC reports that Alexander Farmer disappeared on February 15 from Marianna, Florida. He’s said to possibly be with Justin Jentz, 35, although it’s unclear how the pair know each other. They could be be in areas of areas of DeFuniak Springs, St. Petersburg, or Tampa. Alexander is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 3-feet-9-inches and weighs around 43 pounds. Jentz, a white male, has brown hair and hazel eyes, stands 5-foot-11-inches and weighs around 150 pounds. NCMEC warns that Jenz should not be approached if spotted. Jentz has an active warrant out for his arrest in Scott County, Iowa, for charges of domestic abuse assault. Court records indicate he’s been arrested numerous times for other offenses, including theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, battery and fleeing a state to avoid prosecution. Anyone with any information should contact 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.

