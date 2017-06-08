BRIAN GEORGE FOWLER 1962-2017

Mr. Brian George Fowler, age 55, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017. He was born January 10, 1962 in Terrell, Texas to Richard and Gaytha Fowler.

Mr. Fowler was a resident of Walton County. He was Baptist by faith. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hot dog night with family and friends.

Mr. Fowler is preceded in death by his parents; Richard and Gaytha Fowler; sister, Teresa Zimmerman, and brother-in-law, Tracy Luna.

Mr. Fowler is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Laurie Fowler; two daughters, Bridgett Napier and husband Edgar of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Lori Hunter of Andalusia, Alabama; two brothers Keith Fowler and wife Loretta and Al Fowler all of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; three sisters Diane Brown and husband Dennis of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Dolores Kolbaba of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Debra Kolbaba-Luna of Michigan; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

